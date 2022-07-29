IHOP Created a Choco Pancake in Honor of the Choco Taco

The treat is a breakfast version of the beloved Choco Taco that was discontinued this week

IHOP to the rescue!

After Klondike announced they are discontinuing the beloved Choco Taco after almost 40 years, the breakfast chain announced a one-day-only menu item, the Choco-Pancake, to soften the blow.

On Monday, August 1, one IHOP restaurant in Houston, Texas, will serve up the chocolatey treat, which consists of one classic buttermilk pancake that's hand-pressed in a waffle iron to achieve a crispy finish. The Choco-Pancake's golden exterior is stuffed with vanilla ice cream and dredged in chocolate sauce, whipped cream and, of course, chocolate chips.

All day, the IHOP location (22607 Tomball Pkwy in Tomball, Texas) will serve up the special dish for just $2.50.

"When we heard that an ice cream truck favorite was discontinued earlier this week, we were inspired to produce our own pancake-ified version," Kieran Donahue, IHOP's Chief Marketing Officer said in a statement. "The creation of the Choco-Pancake shows that we always have our guests' backs, putting a smile on their plates while making indulgent cravings come true."

A representative for the chain added that "there is also potential [the Choco-Pancake will] show up at other locations this summer."

On Monday, PEOPLE confirmed that the Choco Taco was discontinued by Klondike. According to a rep for Klondike, which is owned by Unilever, the frozen treat was entirely discontinued in July due to an unprecedented spike in demand for different Klondike products over the past two years.

The taco-shaped frozen treat consisted of light vanilla ice cream encased in a waffle cone, partially covered with milk chocolate and topped with peanuts.

According to NPR, Alan Drazen had the idea for the Choco Taco in 1983.

Following Monday's announcement, fans and even some celebrities had something to say.

On Tuesday, celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern shared his thoughts on the surprising announcement.

"This is insanity. Look at the Klondike portfolio and tell me you would discontinue what is arguably the best quiescently frozen dessert treat ever???," Zimmern, 61, said in a post retweeting a news story about the decision. "Get rid of the Cone Zone or the Cookies n' Cream sandwich instead! We need our Choco Tacos."

Chrissy Teigen shared a screenshot of PEOPLE's story confirming the news to her Instagram Story along with her own reaction.