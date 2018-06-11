IHOP Changes Its Name To IHOb To Prove They Are 'Serious' About a New Menu Item

Step aside, pancakes, there’s a new focus of the menu at IHOP.

The International House of Pancakes just debuted a new line of steak burgers, and to prove the chain is just as “serious about burgers as it is about its world-famous pancakes, it’s flipped the ‘p’ to a ‘b,'” effectively changing the name to IHOb, a company spokesperson said in a statement. The change has been reflected “for the time being” on the restaurant’s Twitter account and other social media handles, as well as on the sign outside of their flagship location in Hollywood, Calif.

For a limited-time, customers nationwide can order off their new Ultimate Steakburger menu, which features seven menu beefy menu items, including a Brunch Burger, Cowboy Barbecue, Jalapeño Kick, Mushroom & Swiss, The Classic, The Classic with Bacon, and Mega Monster (two patties, two cheeses, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles and signature sauce). Each new burger is made with 100 percent USDA Choice Black Angus ground beef.

IHOP

“Burgers are a quintessential, American menu item so it makes perfect sense that IHOP, one of the most iconic, all-American comfort-food brands in the world, would go over the top to create a delicious line-up of quality burgers that hit the spot any time of day,” Chef Nevielle Panthaky, Head of Culinary at IHOb, said in a statement. “The IHOP Culinary team took the creation of these Steakburgers as seriously as we take innovation around our pancakes, which means they’re soon to become world famous, too.”

IHOP

Many fans of the breakfast joint expressed negative feelings about the name change on Twitter, with some switching the letter “b” for other words instead of burger.

IHOB stands for International House of Bankruptcy. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 11, 2018

I have defended and supported you for years and then you go and embarrass me like this @IHOb? — KB (@KaraRBrown) June 11, 2018

if she call it IHOb, she's too young for you bro — OmegaPro (@OmegaProYT) June 11, 2018

No IHOP, No! You had one job. One. All ya had to do was serve cinnamon pancakes every Sunday and everything would be ok. I don’t even recognize you anymore. @IHOb you’ve changed. More like International House of Lies. #IHOP #IHOb pic.twitter.com/gUS7AndiOc — The AlphaGinger (@TheAlphaGing) June 11, 2018

The NCAA even got in on the drama, saying that they were hoping the “b” in the new name stood for basketball.

Wow, @IHOb… So much for International House of Basketball pic.twitter.com/nEI4IWNQQt — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) June 11, 2018

However, some fans appreciated the marketing change. “I stand with IHOB—late night pancake cravings are few and far between. I think about a burger every minute I’m awake,” one user wrote. Another user visited the a store location to test out the new menu, stating the lineup of burgers looked “delicious.”

I stand with IHOB – late night pancake cravings are few and far between. I think about a burger ever minute I’m awake. — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) June 11, 2018

I am literally here right now!! they do look delicious 😋 pic.twitter.com/aEspnuzqfU — Lidia (@lidiaisabell) June 11, 2018

However, fans of the chain won’t have to give up their beloved breakfast pancakes in order to try the new deal. Their menu remains the same and the name change is only temporary, but if you’re up for trying the new burger in town, they’re available at participating locations nationwide for $6.99 and come with unlimited fries and a drink.