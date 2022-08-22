IHOP Brings Back Pumpkin Spice and Scary Face Pancakes 

Break out your sweaters and head to IHOP for fall menu items.

Starting Monday, the breakfast chain is serving fan-favorite fall-themed dishes, like the pumpkin spice pancakes and scary face pancakes.

For IHOP's take on the PSL trend, they're once again offering two pumpkin pancakes made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices and topped with whipped cream. Or for a simpler flavor but all the autumnal spirit, there's the scary face pancake, which includes one extra large pancake topped with whipped cream eyes and smile, and a side of decorations (like mini Oreos, candy corn and strawberry syrup) to use for personalizing each pancake.

IHOP

Their new Choice Menu is also available starting Monday. This allows IHOP fans to personalize their own combo meals at any time of the day. For example, guests can choose pancakes, crepes, French toast or Belgian waffles with two eggs and either bacon or sausage rather than a set combination.

In August, when Klondike announced they were discontinuing the beloved Choco Taco after almost 40 years, IHOP announced a one-day-only menu item, the Choco-Pancake, to soften the blow.

On Monday, Aug. 1, one IHOP restaurant in Houston, Texas, served up the chocolatey treat, which consists of one classic buttermilk pancake that's hand-pressed in a waffle iron to achieve a crispy finish. The Choco-Pancake's golden exterior was stuffed with vanilla ice cream and dredged in chocolate sauce, whipped cream and, of course, chocolate chips.

Since then, Klondike announced a vague statement that they are "working on a plan" to bring back the ice cream treat in the future.