IHOP Brings Back Pumpkin Spice and Scary Face Pancakes 

In addition to the returning fall pancakes, IHOP is offering a new Choice Menu so customers can build their own combo meals

By
Published on August 22, 2022 04:36 PM
Ihop Fall Menu
Photo: IHOP

Break out your sweaters and head to IHOP for fall menu items.

Starting Monday, the breakfast chain is serving fan-favorite fall-themed dishes, like the pumpkin spice pancakes and scary face pancakes.

For IHOP's take on the PSL trend, they're once again offering two pumpkin pancakes made with real pumpkin and seasonal spices and topped with whipped cream. Or for a simpler flavor but all the autumnal spirit, there's the scary face pancake, which includes one extra large pancake topped with whipped cream eyes and smile, and a side of decorations (like mini Oreos, candy corn and strawberry syrup) to use for personalizing each pancake.

Ihop Fall Menu
IHOP

Their new Choice Menu is also available starting Monday. This allows IHOP fans to personalize their own combo meals at any time of the day. For example, guests can choose pancakes, crepes, French toast or Belgian waffles with two eggs and either bacon or sausage rather than a set combination.

In August, when Klondike announced they were discontinuing the beloved Choco Taco after almost 40 years, IHOP announced a one-day-only menu item, the Choco-Pancake, to soften the blow.

On Monday, Aug. 1, one IHOP restaurant in Houston, Texas, served up the chocolatey treat, which consists of one classic buttermilk pancake that's hand-pressed in a waffle iron to achieve a crispy finish. The Choco-Pancake's golden exterior was stuffed with vanilla ice cream and dredged in chocolate sauce, whipped cream and, of course, chocolate chips.

Since then, Klondike announced a vague statement that they are "working on a plan" to bring back the ice cream treat in the future.

Related Articles
IHOP's Choco-Pancak
IHOP Created a Choco Pancake in Honor of the Choco Taco
Pumpkin spice products
All the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks to Try This Fall
Choco Taco
Chrissy Teigen, Alexis Ohanian and More React to the Choco Taco Being Discontinued: 'Insanity'
Wendy's homestyle fries
All the New Menu Items at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants and Fast Food Joints
People Food Awards
PEOPLE's Food Awards 2022: The 65 Best Supermarket Products of the Year
Starbucks Chocolate Cream Cold Brew
Starbucks Adds New Chocolate Cream Cold Brew to Their Summer Menu and We Tried It
cracker barrel
All the New Menu Items Available at Your Favorite Chain Restaurants
oreo
Oreo Has a New Limited-Edition Mocha Caramel Latte Flavor Hitting Shelves This April
Deux Pumpkin Spice Cookie Dough
All of the Pumpkin-Flavored Foods & Drinks Available This Fall
Pumpkin Spice Latte + Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte & Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew Are Officially Back!
Chipotle Lemonade Candle
All the Food and Drink-Inspired Apparel and Accessories Out There
Ina Garten coconut cupcakes
Ina Garten Gives Her Iconic Coconut Cupcakes an Easter Spin — Plus More Easy Recipes and Tips
Kylie Jenner and Stormi at Harrods
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Trader Joe's 13th annual Customer Choice Awards
These Are the Best Products at Trader Joe's, According to Their Shoppers
EPCOT foods
Disney World Has a World of New Food Options at Epcot — Including a New Figment Popcorn Bucket
Panera Grilled Mac Cheese Sandwich
The Biggest Fast Food Menu Items to Come Out of 2021