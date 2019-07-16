How to Get a Short Stack of IHOP Pancakes for 58 Cents Today

Image zoom

It’s IHOP’s birthday, but they’re giving customers a gift on Tuesday: 58-cent pancakes, in honor of their launch in 1958.

For less than the change you probably already have in your wallet, you’ll receive a short stack of three pancakes, which you can smother in all the table-side syrup your heart desires.

To join the ranks of Ireland Baldwin, Kaia Gerber and Penelope Disick—celebrities who have all been spotted celebrating at IHOP in the past month—you can swing by one of the 1,800 IHOP locations around the country between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m on July 16 to get the discounted deal. You’ll also need to stick around because the offer is dine-in only.

“This has been another incredible year for the IHOP brand and we’re celebrating by giving our loyal guests a can’t-beat deal on the pancakes that made us famous,” Alisa Gmelich, Vice President of Marketing at IHOP, said in a press release.

IHOP isn’t the only brand celebrating their birthday this month. On Monday, Krispy Kreme announced that they would be honoring their 82nd birthday in two sweet ways.

First, they introduced a birthday cake batter-stuffed donut, which will be available until July 19; and second, with the reintroduction of their $1 dozen deal, which offers a dozen Original Glazed donuts for $1 with the purchase of any other dozen.