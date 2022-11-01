IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu

IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant

By
Published on November 1, 2022 03:45 PM
ihop holiday menu
Photo: Ihop

Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP.

On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant.

The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at national locations starting Tuesday.

The only new food item is the gingersnap apple French toast. The breakfast dish tops thick bread with cinnamon apple compote, gingersnap cookie pieces, powdered sugar and red currants.

ihop holiday menu
Ihop

The gingersnap milkshake blends vanilla ice cream, gingersnap cookies, gingersnap syrup and caramel with a whipped topping, more gingersnap cookies and red currants. The gingersnap hot chocolate is similarly topped with whipped topping, gingersnap cookies and red currants.

The red passionfruit splasher combines lemonade, lemon-lime soda and red passionfruit syrup with red currants on top.

While IHOP is rushing in the holidays, several fast-food spots are just kicking off their Thanksgiving offerings.

Starting Nov. 1, Baskin-Robbins' fan-favorite turkey cake is back. Made with caramel praline glaze and sugar cone legs, the seasonal treat can be customized with any ice cream flavor.

Popeyes Cajun-style turkey is also back. For the 21st year, the bird comes pre-cooked so all customers have to do is thaw it and then heat it thoroughly. While their turkey is the main event, Popeyes is also offering quintessential Thanksgiving sides, including mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and biscuits. Fans can preorder the turkey starting on Oct. 18 for pick up or delivery.

