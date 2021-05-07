IHOP Saw Adam Sandler's Viral TikTok and Is Making This Monday All-You-Can-Drink Milkshakes

Adam Sandler recently joked about leaving an IHOP restaurant after being told "the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes"

IHOP is making it up to Adam Sandler.



The popular restaurant chain has announced that this Monday they will be offering all-you-can-drink milkshakes in all 19 restaurant locations in Long Island, N.Y. — a move that was inspired by a viral TikTok video that showed Sandler leaving a local IHOP after being told he would have to wait 30 minutes to get a table.

However, Sandler went on to set the record straight on social media, joking that the only reason why he left was because he was told "the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

On "Milkshake Monday" guests at all 19 IHOP locations in Long Island (where Sandler was attempting to dine) will be able to enjoy bottomless milkshakes from 12:00-8:00 p.m. ET.



Making the deal even sweeter, for every milkshake sold nationwide on May 10, IHOP will donate $1 to Comedy Gives Back, a nonprofit helping comedians who have been negatively impacted by the COVID pandemic. (Sandler himself was a headliner at a livestream event for the nonprofit last year.)

IHOP milkshake monday Credit: IHOP

"We take our guests' suggestions very seriously in an effort to continually shake things up and satisfy all palettes," Kieran Donahue, CMO, IHOP said in a press release.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 'Milkshake Monday' at IHOP in the spirit of a cheeky smile for a good cause," added Amber J. Lawson, CEO, Comedy Gives Back. "A delicious meal of pancakes and milkshakes can make you happy any time of day, and while we could all use a laugh right about now, some could use a lot more. A handful of comedians are household names, but the majority are not; we are grateful for IHOP's support to help working comedians stay afloat in this challenging time."

Sandler has yet to publicly comment on the delicious new deal, or indicate whether he'll be taking advantage of the offer.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Adam Sandler Adam Sandler | Credit: GP Images/Getty

The hilarious saga was sparked by a video posted to TikTok last month, which showed one hostess unknowingly interacting with the Grown Ups actor during her shift at the IHOP in Manhasset, N.Y.

As Sandler was wearing a face mask, the hostess didn't recognize him, and the actor politely left after being told it would be 30 minutes to get a table.

"Pleaseee come back," she captioned the video.

In response to the viral video, Sandler joked that "for the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn't apply to the milkshakes."