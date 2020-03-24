Image zoom

As the U.S. continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak, restaurants across the nation have been forced to transition to take-out and delivery only. But just because you can’t eat out doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy your favorite restaurant’s food.

It is important to support local restaurants and businesses during this time, and many iconic establishments across the U.S. now have nationwide delivery. Craving authentic Chicago deep dish pizza, classic Texas BBQ or famous New York style cheesecake? All of these and more can be shipped across the nation with just the push of a button. See below for a list of restaurants offering nationwide delivery.

Momofuku Milk Bar – New York, NY

Milk Bar has been a favorite spot for dessert lovers since opening their flagship in 2008. Sine then, multiple locations have popped up across the New York City area. Order one of their colorful birthday cakes or fun assorted cookie tins. Shipping is $12 or $15 for Saturday deliveries.

Lou Malnati’s – Chicago, IL

Lou Malnati’s is one of Chicago’s most famous deep dish pizza restaurants. You can choose between cheese, sausage, pepperoni, veggie, spinach and crustless. Pizzas come in packs of two, four, and six, and each pizza is 9″. The restaurant is also shipping cheesecake, hot dog kits and popcorn among other items.

Louie Mueller BBQ – Taylor, TX

Family-run Louie Mueller has been serving up authentic Texas barbecue since 1949. All of their meats are shipped fully-cooked in vacuum-sealed packaging. Some of their most famous offerings include the Legendary Texas Brisket, Colossal “Dino” Beef Ribs and their hand-mixed sausage.

Russ & Daughters – New York, NY

It’s one of the most famous delis in New York. In operation since 1914, this joint serves Jewish delicacies like lox bagels, babka, and potato latkes. While we’re all stuck at home, Russ & Daughters is shipping their “New York Brunch” which consists of 1 lb. smoked salmon, 6 assorted bagels, 1 lb. plain cream cheese, chocolate babka, private blend coffee, an insulated tote bag and a ceramic tumbler.

Primanti Bros – Pittsburgh, PA

Primanti Bros — creators of the legendary fries-stuffed western Pennsylvania sandwich — are shipping build-your-own-sandwich packs, so you can get the delicious flavors of the sandwich with the fun of building it on your own. Each pack comes with a loaf of Primanti’s Italian bread, your choice of meat (fresh cut pastrami, capicola, corned beef, or genoa salami), Primanti’s cheese, french fries, coleslaw, a tomato and Red Devil hot sauce. Each pack makes four sandwiches.

Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Pie Shoppe – Key West, FL

What’s better than tart key lime pies with a sweet graham cracker crust from the heart of Key West, Florida? The answer is key lime pie on a stick. The historic Florida key lime shop ships frozen key lime pie popsicles that have been dipped in Belgian dark chocolate and strawberry key lime pie popsicles that are dipped in white chocolate. We’re already dreaming of summer.

Parkway Bakery & Tavern – New Orleans, LA

Arguably home of the best po’boy sandwiches in New Orleans, Parkway Bakery & Tavern has been serving them since 1911. They’re shipping the items to create their famous roast beef po’boy complete with house-made bread pudding, potato chips and bakery paper hats to give you the experience of being at the restaurant while at home. Other items available to ship include hot butter rum cake and chicken & sausage jambalaya.

Blue Owl Bakery – Kimmswick, MO

Calling the St. Louis, Missouri area home, Blue Owl Bakery has been churning out mile-high confections for almost four decades. Their most famous creation is the Levee High Apple Pie — standing at 9″ tall and stuffed with 18 hand-peeled and sliced Golden Delicious apples packed in a crust made from scratch. The bakery is also shipping classic pies and cakes.

Phil’s Fish Market – Moss Landing, CA

Named one of the “5 Best Beach Restaurants in the World” by BBC travel, Phil’s is a purveyor of a variety of fresh fish — all of which comes straight from the Monterey Bay on California’s coast. Their famous cioppino is stuffed to the brim with Dungeness crab, scallops, prawns, calamari, mussels, fish, and clams in a tomato-based broth.

McLoons Lobster Shack – South Thomaston, ME

McLoons Lobster Shack is a small family run business that has been named one of the top lobster rolls in Maine by multiple publications including Eater and GQ. They are shipping kits that contain everything to make their famous Maine lobster rolls including lobster tail, knuckle & claw meat, New England style split top rolls, Casco Bay Artisan Sea Salt Butter, and mayo.

Pat’s King of Steaks – Philadelphia, PA

Pat’s is known as the creator of the iconic Philly cheesesteak. Right now they’re offering two deals — buy four get four free or buy six get six free. Each cheesesteak is made to order “wit or wit-out” onions and with the choice of Cheese Whiz, American or Provolone cheese then frozen and shipped.

Breads Bakery – New York, NY

Specializing in handmade, artisanal breads and pastries, each item is made fresh daily in the heart of Union Square, Manhattan. They are shipping a variety of products including their famous chocolate babka, chocolate rugelach, and flourless brownie cake to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Stan’s Donuts – Chicago, IL

Since opening in Chicago in 2014, Stan’s has quickly become a powerhouse. They don’t only make incredible classic donut flavors, they have also mastered non-traditional flavors (like lemon-pistachio) and items (like donut cookies) and have created a lines of vegan and gluten-free donuts to satisfy those with stricter dietary restrictions.

Junior’s Cheesecake – New York, NY

The recipe for New York’s most famous cheesecake has not changed in over 65 years. Junior’s is shipping a variety of their cheesecakes nationally including the classic original, raspberry swirl, strawberry, cherry crumb, devil’s food, and key lime pie. If you can’t choose just one, they also offer a sampler.

Jerry’s Seafood – Bowie, MD

Taking the crab cake to the next level, Jerry’s Seafood is known for their Crab Bombs. Made from 10 oz. fresh Chesapeake Bay crab meat, Old Bay Seasoning and just a dab of mayo to hold it all together. Their crab soups are equally as good and come in three flavors — cream of crab, Maryland crab, and crab bisque.

Roberta’s Pizza – Brooklyn, NY

People across the globe wait in line for hours to have a slice of Roberta’s wood fire-oven cooked pizza, and now you can have it from the comfort of your own home. Choose from pack of two to eight that contain their classic margarita pizza and baby sinclair (topped with cheddar, Parmigiano, kale, garlic and chiles).

