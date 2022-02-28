ICEE to Release Sandwich Crème Filled Cookies in Cherry and Blue Raspberry Flavors

The ICEE Sandwich Crème Filled Cookies will be available to purchase in Kroger shops nationwide starting in March

ICEE is officially stepping into the cookie game.

The frozen beverage company announced on Monday that they will be releasing ICEE Sandwich Crème Filled Cookies next month.

Set to be released exclusively at Kroger, the cookies are topped with two vanilla wafers and feature either cherry or blue raspberry ICEE flavored crème — the same delicious flavors that fans of the iconic beverage have enjoyed for decades.

PEOPLE staffers got a first taste of the new snack and can confirm that the tasty treats are just as delicious as their slushie counterparts.

The packages come with a generous amount of cookies and enough crème filling in each treat to be delicious and not overbearing.

ICEE has been a household name in the beverage industry since 1967.

The brand's new cookies join its line of already established and delicious products, and ICEE hopes that they will help customers "to relive their childhood and create new memories with the ones they love," according to a press release.

"We are continually innovating at ICEE and are beyond excited to bring fans their beloved frozen beverage flavors in a new, fun cookie format," said Natalie Peterson, vice president of marketing for the ICEE Company.

"We have no doubt that these new crème filled cookies will be a hit among fans," she added. "It's a completely different experience — perfect for snacking on the go — with our beloved cherry and blue raspberry flavors that evoke nostalgia and make you feel like a kid again!"

ICEE Sandwich Crème Filled Cookies will be available to purchase at Kroger stores nationwide for $3.29 starting in March.

They're not the first nostalgic snacks to be transformed into a whole new way. The food trend has been happening across multiple beloved brands as of late. Why just in January, Little Debbie announced they'd be bringing their iconic cookie and cake-based dessert snack flavors to the freezer aisle with a line of ice cream pints.