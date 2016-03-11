WATCH: Ice-T and Coco Austin Take You on a Tour of Their Cool Condo (Wait Until You See Her Shoe Closet!)

Coco Austin and Ice-T both love their condo in Edgewater, New Jersey, but have very different favorite spaces.

“My favorite room of the house is the laundry room,” Austin, tells PEOPLE as she, along with her husband, gave PEOPLE an exclusive tour of their home. “We have our own huge, red washer and dryer and when he’s downstairs playing an Xbox, usually you’ll find me doing the laundry.”

And Ice-T’s go-to spot? Their bedroom. “I got an 80-inch television [in there],” says the Law and Order: Special Victims Unit star of the red and black decorated space. “When I get home from work I go up to the bedroom, watch all my TV shows, chill out and [our baby, Chanel and our dog] are usually in bed with us too.”

The new mom, who cradled Chanel throughout the video, also shared another interesting feature of the condo. “One of the highlights of this house is this damn fish,” Austin says of a fiberglass marlin sculpture on display in one of the rooms – an inspiration from Ice-T’s first fishing expedition in Florida.

The major wow factor may just be “Coco’s Cave,” which the star affectionately calls her closet. The self-described “leggings freak,” showed off her favorite stretchy pants, racks of colorful clothes, designer duds, and amazing stash of sunglasses.

