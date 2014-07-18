Image zoom

It’s Friday, it’s summer, and we thought you might want to watch these mouthwatering ice cream videos.



Not a fan of root beer? Make your float with 7-Up or a cola — just don’t forget the cherry.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Do you call them sprinkles or jimmies? Either way, they’re our favorite add-on to a bowl of ice cream.

It’s okay if you go a little nuts for this banana split. We won’t tell anyone.

It’s a fact of life: Hot fudge sundaes are even more special when they’re served out of tall glasses. Now stop watching and go get yourself some ice cream!

Tell Us: What’s your favorite ice cream dish?

RELATED: Dig In! Ice Cream Recipes From Our Favorite New Cookbook