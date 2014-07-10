Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Happy National Ice Cream Month! (To be fair, every summer month is ice cream month to us, but if this is a reason to eat even more…)



To properly celebrate, we’re trying our hand at making our own frozen treats — with the help of four new ice cream cookbooks from our favorite scoop shops. And after hours of pouring over the pages, we’ve chosen a few of our favorite recipes to share.

Get ready for the sweetest summer yet.

Not only does this cookbook share the story of how the husband and wife team got started making ice cream, it also has nearly 70 ice cream, topping and baked good recipes.

Our pick is the Breakfast Trash Ice Cream, which uses five of the cereals you probably loved as a kid — and, c’mon, still do. Who can resist such a nostalgic flavor?

Jeni Britton Bauer of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams, who opened her first scoop shop in Ohio in 1996, might be one of the best known names in the ice cream world. And it’s no surprise, considering how tasty her flavors are. In her second cookbook, find 54 mouth-watering ice cream recipes (including a dairy-free version of her signature Salty Caramel) and more than 60 baked desserts and sundaes — not to mention cocktails, jams and mix-ins.

We chose the deconstructed Key Lime Parfait, which is made with graham cracker ice cream, lime curd and chocolate gravel — think crunchy chocolate cake bits. Yum!

Get the Recipe: The Key Lime Parfait

Go back to the days of the soda fountain at Brooklyn Farmacy, where they have revitalized the traditional Brooklyn Egg Cream (contrary to the name, it doesn’t actually contain eggs!). Or just turn to this cookbook, which includes recipes for soda syrups, floats, milkshakes and our favorite: sundaes.

The salty-sweet Sundae of Broken Dreams is anything but; in reality, crunchy pretzel rods and salty-sweet caramel sauce are a dream come true.

Coolhaus was started in L.A. by two women with design and architecture background — and in the ice cream world, there’s nothing more architectural than an ice cream sandwich. The pair have perfected the art of stacking cookies and ice cream, and now sell their treats (many of which are named with a nod to famous design icons) in food trucks and at events across the country.

From their cookbook, we couldn’t resist classic red velvet cookies with molten chocolate cake ice cream sandwiched in between.

Get the Recipe: Red Velvet Cookie and Molten Chocolate Cake Ice Cream Sandwich

—Kristin Appenbrink