The Salvatore brothers are back — but this time they’re getting down to business.

The Vampire Diaries stars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley announced they have reunited to work on a bourbon company together, the preferred drink of choice for their characters Damon and Stefan Salvatore throughout the series’ eight seasons.

Somerhalder, 40, announced the news to Instagram Thursday, sharing that he and Wesley, 37, have been “working our asses off with our incredible team to make this happen.”

“Can you imagine if the Salvatore brothers had their OWN bourbon? Well, it’s coming!” he wrote in the post.

Adding, “WITH passion, hard work and an uncompromising quest/thirst for quality, we have arrived! We want to share with you something very special and dear to us. You’ve given us so many wonderful years as these characters and we want to bring you something to enjoy that brings back some great memories and some good times to come!”

The actors shared that they want input from their fans to better their bourbon, and will be traveling the world to launch the brand with “some very fun parties.”

Somerhalder and Wesley are building their bourbon company on the foundation of helping the community and the world with sustainable investments.

“I’m working tirelessly to create and build great companies with products that mean something to you and the world. To generate revenue through business and in turn use those resources for good.”

Image zoom The CW

“Part of our company mission and ethos is to invest profits into helping our world through regenerative agriculture and farming practices. It’s the surest and quickest way to slow climate change by sequestering carbon and producing oxygen. This in turn protects and regenerates our precious water sources paving a way to a healthy future. This is about helping our communities, our farms and our farmers that work so hard to feed us all giving us life. It’s the best way to preserve life for us all and future the generations,” he shared.

The CW stars will team up with Somerhalder’s foundation, the Ian Somerhalder Foundation, to help lift the company off the ground.

The actors have yet to announce a release date for the beverage line.