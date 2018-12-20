Ian Somerhalder Gets 'Fired Up' After Shoppers Question His Veggie-Filled Grocery Cart

After Ian Somerhalder was questioned at the grocery store for loading up on healthy foods, he decided to share his eating philosophy with his fans.

In a lengthy post on Instagram on Tuesday, the former Vampire Diaries leading man, 40, extolled the benefits of healthy eating and said that nutrition is crucial to fixing America’s health-related problems.

The accompanying picture showed leafy greens, carrots and other nutritious snacks.

“I hope I don’t come off as an a—,” he started. “A woman just stopped me in the grocery store and told me that she had never seen a basket like mine. I told her that I have never NOT seen this type of basket in my grocery-shopping behavior. A few others chimed in saying that it was a very strange sight! WTF? A strange sight? I’m in a grocery store. It’s food.”

“It got me thinking and really fired up,” Somerhalder continued. “I hear in the news constantly, in legislative bodies debating and the public complaining out right b—ing about healthcare costs, drug companies and doctors and what rising costs do to our society, our lives and our economy. I know our system isn’t great. Yet, the public poisons itself daily with bad food choices.”

“Food is medicine and medicine is food. It’s a fact,” he wrote. “If we want to see our healthcare system changed, be a healthier society — and it will. How does that sound? Logical right? I don’t mean to sound like a d— — or preachy but this is nuts: how is it, that grown professional people in a major American city have never seen a grocery basket full of normal and healthy foods that just all happen to be green or not processed.”

“We’re so far down the rabbit hole of packaged and ‘convenient’ foods that our society is paying the price & so is our future. No one in our government is helping us be healthier through education. Why would they? Sick people are GREAT for business,” Somerhalder said.

“It’s pretty simple: If you want to look well, feel well and BE well — just eat well,” he continued. “Obviously excersise [sic] as well, as much as you can. Everything else will start to fall into place. My mom raised me on no money & mostly as a single parent yet, she still ate well & exercised and it shaped my life.”

“We make excuses why we can’t find the time to take care of ourselves and we end up past the point of no return,” Somerhalder noted. “Why is that? How is it that we can’t see that: Happy and healthy people make a happy and healthy world. It’s hard to see that through a fog of prescription drugs, energy drinks & strong sleep aids.”

“It’s hard I know, but its time to change,” he concluded. “You wouldn’t put the wrong gas in your car, so why would you put wrong food in your body? We MUST take responsibility for what we put into our bodies starting now. We can do it. Ok. I’ll stop. Thnks.”

Somerhalder’s wife Nikki Reed is likely on the same page. In September, she told PEOPLE that she had ditched years of “unhealthy living” by focusing on ingredients and doing Acro Yoga — and as a result, her appearance changed.

“It’s amazing what a little inflammation due to unhealthy living can do to the bridge of your nose, or your pores, or your teeth,” the Twilight actress, 30, said. “Funny enough, I haven’t done a single thing to my face, except changed my lifestyle and reduced my chemical intake.”

“What people don’t realize is that it’s all connected,” Reed said. “What you put in your body affects not just your insides, but [also] your outsides and your mind. And inversely, what you put on your body affects your insides as well.”

Reed commented that becoming pregnant with her and Somerhalder’s 1-year-old daughter Bodhi Soleil led her to embrace wellness. “Suddenly I was thinking about the health and wellness of another human being sharing my body, and I wanted to create the best home in there for her as possible,” she said.