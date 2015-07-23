Let Ian McKellen Teach You How to Make the 'Best Scrambled Eggs in the World' (VIDEO)

Ian McKellen is many things: knight, wizard (fictional, as far as we know), Golden Globe and Tony Award winner, and recent Taylor Swift Squad inductee— just to name a few.



Well, we can now add breakfast guru to his list of credentials. In a Facebook video posted on Thursday to promote his role as an aging Sherlock in the movie Mr. Holmes, the actor inserted himself into the age-old debate: What’s the best way to cook scrambled eggs?

Cold pan or hot pan? Cream, milk, or nothing at all? Season in the beginning or season at the end? We’ll let Sir Ian do the rest of the talking.

“You’re lucky because these are the best scrambled eggs in the world,” says the actor.

As you can see in the video below, his method is a unique one. First of all, the pan— a saucepan, not a skillet. No opportunity for spillage; love it. Secondly, he mixes the eggs directly in the pan instead of whisking them in a bowl first. One less dish to clean; also love it.

As for the other debate topics? It’s cold pan, half and half (and butter, obvs), and seasoning at the beginning for McKellen. And because he’s a crowd pleaser, he notes that you can tailor them to your desired level of doneness— but he prefers them creamy, and we tend to agree.

The best part: These scrambled eggs “will never separate” and will be “exactly the way you want them to be,” according to McKellen.