Husband, 100, and Wife, 103, Believe Hershey's Chocolate Is the Secret to Their Long Marriage

A couple married for nearly eight decades still share a pretty sweet bond, thanks in part to Hershey’s chocolate.

Curtis, 100, and Virginia Peters, 103, are still together in their golden years – and their daughter says credit goes to the beloved chocolate bar.

“Hershey’s chocolate just keeps him alive, and he keeps her alive,” Susan Peters Cathoir told TODAY Food. “He shares it with her all the time – he shares everything with her and she with him.”

Susan told the outlet her parents, who tied the knot in 1940 after meeting during World War II at the University of Northern Iowa, always kept Hershey’s in their house, with bars in the kitchen and Kisses in candy bowls.

They even loaded all five of their children onto a bus from their home in Iowa for a visit to Hersheypark in Hershey, Pennsylvania in the late 1950s.

“They love the Hershey’s,” she said. “It melts in their mouth just the way [they] want it.”

Curtis and Virginia, who celebrated their 79th wedding anniversary on Saturday, live together in a nursing home in Illinois, where Susan visits regularly to ensure they have their daily dose of chocolate.

“I keep a pack in the freezer and go and give them one every day,” she said. “I always leave chocolate in their drawer so in case I can’t make it or I’m late, one of the [nurses] can make sure they still get it.”

The couple threw a party to celebrate their milestone anniversary – and yes, guests, noshed on Hershey bars.

While the famed chocolate seems to have helped the Peters reach old age, other centenarians have also credited foods like eggs, bacon, and cookies with extending their lives.

Susannah Mushatt Jones, who died at 116 in 2016, told Business Insider that she ate bacon and eggs every morning for more than 100 years.

Emma Morano, meanwhile, who died at 117 in 2017, said she ate two raw eggs, one cooked egg and cookies every day.