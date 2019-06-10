Hungry Girl's Piña Colada Makeover (Less Sugar, More Protein!)

The secret ingredient? Vanilla protein powder for extra creaminess.
There’s something about warm weather that makes me crave fruity blended drinks, whether I’m on a tropical vacation or not! (Spoiler: I’m usually not.) My DIY piña colada is sweet and pineapple-y with an unexpected pop of protein, as I use vanilla protein powder to give it extra creaminess. So awesome!
Pumped Up Piña Colada
Serves 1
¼ cup canned crushed pineapple packed in juice (not drained)
3 Tbsp. vanilla protein powder with about 100 calories per 1 oz. scoop
1 ½ oz. white rum
⅛ tsp. coconut extract
1 cup crushed ice (about 8 ice cubes)
RELATED: Hungry Girl: This Frozen Cocktail Will Be the Star of Your Summer Parties
1. Place all ingredients in a blender. Add ½ cup water, and blend at high speed until smooth, stopping and stirring if needed.
Prep time: 5 minutes
RELATED VIDEO: Take 5: Five-Minute Piña Colada Sorbet
HG Alternative: For a non-alcoholic sipper, just leave out the rum. Then your drink will have 87 calories.
Nutritional Information: Entire recipe (about 22 oz.): 183 calories, 0.5g total fat (0.5g sat fat), 35mg sodium, 11g carbs, 0.5g fiber, 8g sugars, 9.5g protein
‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!