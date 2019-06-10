Hungry Girl's Piña Colada Makeover (Less Sugar, More Protein!)

The secret ingredient? Vanilla protein powder for extra creaminess.

By Lisa Lillien
June 10, 2019 12:00 PM

There’s something about warm weather that makes me crave fruity blended drinks, whether I’m on a tropical vacation or not! (Spoiler: I’m usually not.) My DIY piña colada is sweet and pineapple-y with an unexpected pop of protein, as I use vanilla protein powder to give it extra creaminess. So awesome!

Pumped Up Piña Colada
Serves 1

¼ cup canned crushed pineapple packed in juice (not drained)
3 Tbsp. vanilla protein powder with about 100 calories per 1 oz. scoop
1 ½ oz. white rum
⅛ tsp. coconut extract
1 cup crushed ice (about 8 ice cubes)

1. Place all ingredients in a blender. Add ½ cup water, and blend at high speed until smooth, stopping and stirring if needed.

Prep time: 5 minutes

HG Alternative: For a non-alcoholic sipper, just leave out the rum. Then your drink will have 87 calories.
Nutritional Information: Entire recipe (about 22 oz.): 183 calories, 0.5g total fat (0.5g sat fat), 35mg sodium, 11g carbs, 0.5g fiber, 8g sugars, 9.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

