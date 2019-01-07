Hungry Girl's Yogurt-Marinated Chicken Skewers Are the Perfect Appetizer for Your Next Party

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Today I’m serving up the easiest recipe for tender and delicious chicken skewers. The Greek yogurt marinade is a must!

Bonus: Chicken skewers are perfect for parties. Just add a side of BBQ or peanut sauce, and appetizers are served.

Yogurt-Marinated Chicken Skewers

Serves 2

12 oz. raw boneless skinless lean chicken breast, cut into 1½-inch cubes

¼ cup plain fat-free yogurt

Seasonings: garlic powder, onion powder, salt, black pepper

1. Place chicken in a medium bowl, and season with ⅛ tsp. of each seasoning. Top with yogurt, and stir to coat.

2. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

3. Thread chicken onto skewers, packing the pieces together tightly.

4. Spray a grill or grill pan lightly with nonstick spray, and bring it to medium-high heat. Grill until chicken is cooked through, 10 to 12 minutes, carefully flipping about halfway through cook time.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Marinate time: 1 hour

Cook time: 15 minutes

Nutritional Information: 1/2 of recipe: 220 calories, 4.5g total fat (1g sat fat), 244mg sodium, 2.5g carbs, 0g fiber, 2g sugars, 39.5g protein

