Hungry Girl's S'mores Recipe Is the Perfect End-of-Summer Treat

S’mores and ice cream sandwiches couldn’t be more different: One has a frozen filling between chocolate cookies while the other has golden grahams and a filling you literally set on fire.

But what if you lightened up the ingredients a bit and combined the two? The result would be this delicious dessert.

Gimme Gimme S’mores Sandwich

Serves 1

¼ cup natural light whipped topping, thawed

8 miniature marshmallows

1 tsp. mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 sheet (4 crackers) low-fat honey graham crackers

1. To make the filling, in a small bowl, gently mix all ingredients except graham crackers.

2. Break graham cracker sheet into two squares. Top one square with filling, and gently top with the other square.

3. Freeze until solid, about 1 hour.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Freeze time: 1 hour

Nutritional Information: 154 calories, 5g total fat (3.5g sat fat), 108mg sodium, 27.5g carbs, 1g fiber, 14g sugars, 1.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!