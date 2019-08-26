Hungry Girl: The Labor Day Recipe You Didn't Know You Needed

Image zoom

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of thirteen books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

When you think of potato salad, you probably imagine boiled potatoes covered in mayo. Change it up! This twist features roasted potatoes and a creamy BBQ sauce. So good!

Warm BBQ Potato Salad

Serves 5

1 lb. (about 10 small) baby red potatoes, scrubbed clean and quartered

8 oz. (about 1 small) turnip, peeled and cubed

1 cup red bell pepper cut into 1-inch chunks

1 cup green bell pepper cut into 1-inch chunks

1 cup onion cut into 1-inch chunks

¼ tsp. each salt and black pepper

¼ cup BBQ sauce with 45 calories or less per 2 Tbsp. serving

2 Tbsp. light mayonnaise

Optional: cayenne pepper

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray two baking sheets with nonstick spray.

2. Lay quartered potatoes and veggies on the baking sheets, evenly spaced. Sprinkle with salt and black pepper. Bake for 15 minutes.

3. Stir/rearrange potatoes and veggies. Bake until softened and lightly browned, about 20 minutes.

4. In a large bowl, mix BBQ sauce with mayo. Add roasted potatoes and veggies, and toss to coat.

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Nutritional Information: ⅕th of recipe (about ¾ cup): 141 calories, 2g total fat (<0.5g sat fat), 339mg sodium, 28.5g carbs, 4g fiber, 9g sugars, 3g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!