Hungry Girl's Breakfast Sandwich Combines All of Your Favorite Ingredients

Fast food restaurants and brunch spots love to crank out crazy and creative breakfast sandwiches. Why? Because people love them!

I took a D.I.Y approach with a convenient morning favorite: frozen toaster waffles. This five-ingredient breakfast is easy to make and so delicious. There’s no better way to start the day!

The Morning Waffle Dip

Serves 1

1 slice center-cut bacon or turkey bacon

½ cup (about 4 large) egg whites or fat-free liquid egg substitute

2 frozen waffles with 3g fat or less each

1 slice reduced-fat cheddar cheese

¼ cup sugar-free pancake syrup

Optional seasonings: salt, black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder

1. Cook bacon in a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray or on a microwave-safe plate in the microwave. (See package for temp and time.) Break in half.

2. Spray a medium microwave-safe bowl with nonstick spray. Add egg and (optional) seasonings. Microwave for 1 minute. Gently stir, and microwave for 1 more minute.

3. Toast waffles, and top one with the egg patty. Top with bacon halves, cheese, and remaining waffle.

4. Cut in half, and serve with syrup for dipping.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Nutritional Information: 341 calories, 9g total fat (3.5g sat fat), 988mg sodium, 41.5g carbs, 4g fiber, 3.5g sugars, 26.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!