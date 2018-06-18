Hungry Girl's Eggplant Marinara Is the Cure for Busy Weeknights

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

This recipe is as simple as it is delicious! Jarred marinara sauce often has more sugar, fat, and salt than you realize so I instead use canned crushed tomatoes that I season myself.

This low-key meal is packed with protein, fiber, and deliciousness, and it’s ready in just 30 minutes. Weeknight dinner perfection!

Saucy Eggplant-Patty Tower

Serves 1

Hungry Girl

2 frozen meatless hamburger-style patties with about 100 calories each

1 eggplant, about the width of the patties

½ cup canned crushed tomatoes

¼ tsp. Italian seasoning, or more to taste

Optional: chopped fresh basil

1. Remove the ends of the eggplant. Cut three ¾-inch-wide eggplant slices. Pat dry, if needed. Save the rest for another use.

2. Bring a large skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium heat. Cook eggplant slices and burger patties for 3 – 5 minutes per side, or until cooked through.

3. Meanwhile, to make the sauce, combine tomatoes with Italian seasoning in a microwave-safe bowl. Cover and microwave for 30 seconds, or until hot. Mix well.

4. Plate one eggplant slice and top with a spoonful of sauce; evenly top with a burger patty. Alternate layering the remaining eggplant slices and burger patty, adding a spoonful of sauce in between each layer. Cover your “tower” with all of the remaining sauce.

Nutritional Information: 280 calories, 6g total fat (1g sat fat), 905mg sodium, 31.5g carbs, 15g fiber, 9g sugars, 25g protein

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

