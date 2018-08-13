Hungry Girl: 3-Ingredient Turkey Burgers You’ll Make Again and Again

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Who doesn’t love a good shortcut? Packaged seasoning mixes bring major flavor and cut down on the size of your ingredient list so I love to use them in creative ways.

Here, I mix onion soup mix with cooked mushrooms and ground turkey to make incredibly easy burger patties.

Try this recipe ASAP!

OMG Onion Mushroom Goodness Burgers

Serves 5

2 cups chopped mushrooms

1¼ lbs. raw lean ground turkey

One 1-oz. packet onion soup/dip seasoning mix

1. Bring a large skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Cook and stir mushrooms until softened, about 5 minutes.

2. Transfer to a large bowl. Add turkey and seasoning mix. Thoroughly mix. Evenly form into 5 patties.

3. Bring a grill pan (or large skillet) sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Cook patties for about 5 minutes per side, until cooked through.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Nutritional Information: (1 patty): 185 calories, 8.25g total fat (3g sat fat), 535mg sodium, 4.5g carbs, 0.75g fiber, 1.5g sugars, 23.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!