Thanksgiving is almost here! And while I love this time of year (Hello, cozy sweaters!), the big meal on Thanksgiving isn’t without its perils. Who among us hasn’t eaten until we think we’ll explode on Turkey Day? It’s not pleasant!

These adorable stuffing muffins makes portion control a snap, but that’s not the only reason to love it. These things taste amazing! The fruit takes them to the next level. And they’re so easy to make (no shame in starting with a boxed mix. I promise!). These will be the stars of your Thanksgiving feast.

Hungry Girl’s Cornbread Stuffin’ Muffins

Makes: 12

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup finely chopped apple

¾ cup finely chopped celery

¼ tsp. ground thyme

⅛ tsp. each salt and black pepper

1 ½ cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

1 tbsp. light whipped butter or light buttery spread

1 6-oz. box Cornbread Stuffing Mix

½ cup sweetened dried cranberries

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray a 12-cup muffin pan with nonstick spray.

2. Bring a medium pot sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Add onion, apple, celery, and seasonings. Cook and stir until slightly softened and lightly browned, 4-6 minutes.

3. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. Carefully add broth and butter to the (empty) pot, and bring to a boil. Once boiling, remove pot from heat. Add stuffing mix, veggie-apple mixture, and cranberries. Mix until liquid has been absorbed.

4. Evenly distribute stuffing mixture among the muffin cups, gently pressing the mixture into the pan to help form the muffins. Bake until browned and slightly crisp on top, 18 – 20 minutes. Let cool for 5 minutes. Carefully remove from the pan.

Prep time: 20 minutes, plus cooling

Cook time: 30 minutes

HG Tip! Use an ice cream scoop to easily transfer mixture into the muffin cups.