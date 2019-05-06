Hungry Girl: Creamy Sweet Potato Salad with a (Healthy!) Secret Ingredient

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of thirteen books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Sweet potatoes are delicious and packed with nutrients. But since they’re pretty calorie dense, I like to go halfsies and mix them with butternut squash. Add a creamy dressing made with Greek yogurt, and this side dish is ready to party!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Creamy Sweet Potato Salad

Serves 6

1 lb. (about ½ medium) butternut squash cut into 1-inch cubes

10 oz. (about 1 medium) sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

⅓ cup light mayonnaise

¼ cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt

2 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 packet natural no-calorie sweetener

¼ tsp. garlic powder

¼ tsp. each salt and black pepper

½ cup chopped celery

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped red bell pepper

RELATED: Hungry Girl Lightens Up Taylor Swift’s Favorite Sweet Potato Casserole

1. Place squash and potato in a large microwave-safe bowl with ⅓ cup water. Cover and microwave for 6 minutes. Stir, re-cover, and microwave for 8 minutes, or until tender. Once cool enough to handle, drain excess water.

2. In another large bowl, combine mayo, yogurt, vinegar, sweetener, garlic powder, salt and black pepper. Mix until uniform. Add all remaining ingredients, including drained squash and potatoes. Gently stir to coat.

3. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 1 hour.

RELATED VIDEO: 9 Healthy Kitchen Staples That Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Chill time: 1 hour

Nutritional Information: ⅙th of recipe (about 3/4 cup): 130 calories, 3.5g total fat (0.5g sat fat), 236mg sodium, 22.5g carbs, 3.5g fiber, 5.5g sugars, 2.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!