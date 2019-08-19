Hungry Girl: Summer's Not Over Yet… Make Frozen Mojitos!

Image zoom

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of thirteen books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Is there anything more summery than a frozen cocktail on a warm evening (or on a hot day by the pool)? These slushie sippers are full of real fruit, fresh mint and the perfect squeeze of lime. If you have a hard time choosing between a strawberry daiquiri and a classic mojito, consider this your new favorite drink!

Strawberry Frojitos

Serves 2

10 mint leaves

3 packets natural no-calorie sweetener

2 limes, quartered, for a total of 8 wedges

2 cups frozen unsweetened strawberries, slightly thawed

3 oz. rum

1 ½ cups crushed ice or 8 – 12 ice cubes

RELATED: Hungry Girl’s Piña Colada Makeover (Less Sugar, More Protein!)

1. Divide mint and sweetener between 2 glasses. Add 2 lime wedges to each glass. Muddle (a.k.a. mash) the contents of each glass.

2. Add strawberries, rum and ice to a blender. Add 2 Tbsp. water and the juice from the remaining 4 lime wedges. Blend at high speed until smooth, stopping and stirring if needed.

3. Pour into the glasses, and stir.

RELATED VIDEO: The Mojito Recipe Celebs Enjoyed at Cannes

Prep time: 5 minutes

Nutritional Information: ½ of recipe (about 10 oz.): 164 calories, 0g total fat (0g sat fat), 2mg sodium, 18.5g carbs, 3g fiber, 8g sugars, 0.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!