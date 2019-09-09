Hungry Girl: Spice Up Your Dinner with a 5-Ingredient Foil Pack

Image zoom

Lisa Lillien is the creator of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of thirteen books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for healthy recipes (easy and delicious ones!).

Pineapple is one versatile fruit! It’s good hot or cold and with sweet ingredients or savory ones. This fruit-infused recipe is packed with flavor and full of protein, and the foil-pack cooking technique means cleanup is a breeze.

Pineapple Jerk Chicken

Serves 1

3 Tbsp. orange juice

1 ½ tsp. jerk seasoning mix

One 5-oz. raw boneless skinless chicken breast cutlet

½ cup chopped sweet onion

½ cup canned crushed pineapple packed in juice, lightly drained

Seasonings:

⅛ tsp. cayenne pepper

Dash salt

RELATED: Hungry Girl: Fruit and Veggie Smoothie Under 150 Calories

1. In a sealable container or bag, combine orange juice, jerk seasoning and cayenne pepper. Mix thoroughly. Season chicken with salt and add to the container/bag. Flip to coat. Seal, and refrigerate for 1 hour.

2. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lay a large piece of heavy-duty foil on a baking sheet and spray with nonstick spray.

3. Place onion on the center of the foil. Top with chicken and orange juice mixture, followed by the pineapple.

4. Cover with another large piece of foil. Fold together and seal all four edges of the foil pieces, forming a well-sealed packet.

5. Bake for 25 minutes, or until chicken is cooked through and onion is tender.

6. Cut packet to release steam before opening entirely.

RELATED VIDEO: How’s This for a No-Bake Cold Summer Treat Using Pineapple, Cherries & Cheesecake

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Marinate Time: 1 hour

Cook Time: 25 minutes

Nutritional Information: Entire recipe: 299 calories, 3.5g total fat (0.5g sat fat), 728mg sodium, 32g carbs, 2g fiber, 22.5g sugars, 33g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!