Hungry Girl: Peach Pie Goodness from the Slow Cooker

Image zoom

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of thirteen books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Your slow cooker is good for more than just winter soups and stews—have you used it to make dessert yet? This dish is impossibly easy to assemble. Just let time do the work, and dig into decadent peach pie filling with just around 100 calories per serving.

Slow-Cooker Peach Pie

Serves 8

8 cups (about 8) thinly sliced peaches

¼ cup brown sugar (not packed)

4 packets natural no-calorie sweetener

1 tsp. cinnamon

⅛ tsp. salt

¼ cup light butter, room temperature

Optional toppings: crushed graham crackers, light whipped topping, light ice cream

RELATED: Hungry Girl: This 6-Ingredient Breakfast Recipe Tastes Just Like Dessert

1. Place peaches in a slow cooker sprayed with nonstick spray. (A 4-qt. slow cooker is best.)

2. Add brown sugar, sweetener, cinnamon, and salt. Toss to coat. Add butter, and mix well.

3. Cover and cook on low for 1 ½ hours, or until peaches have softened.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 ½ hours

RELATED VIDEO: Jennifer Garner Making Sweet Potato Pudding

Nutritional Information: ⅛th of recipe (about 2/3 cup): 105 calories, 3g total fat (0.5g sat fat), 82mg sodium, 20.5g carbs, 2.5g fiber, 17.5g sugars, 1.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!