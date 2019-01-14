Hungry Girl's Shrimp and Grits Is the Lightened-Up Comfort Dish You Need in Your Life

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

When it comes to comfort food, cheesy grits score pretty high, but they’re not exactly good for us — unless you have my recipe! I top off my better-for-you creamy grits with shrimp and bacon for a meal that tastes like a million bucks (but doesn’t pack a million calories).

Shrimp & Grits for Hungry Chicks

Serves 2

½ cup quick-cooking grits

Dash salt

⅓ cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese

2 tbsp. reduced-fat cream cheese

1 tbsp. light whipped butter or light buttery spread

8 oz. raw shrimp, peeled, tails removed, deveined

½ cup thinly sliced scallions

1 tbsp. chopped fresh parsley

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 tsp. chopped garlic

2 tbsp. precooked real crumbled bacon

Optional topping: hot sauce

1. In a medium nonstick pot, bring 2 cups water to a boil.

2. Add grits and salt, and stir well. Once returned to a boil, reduce heat to low. Cook and stir until water has absorbed, 6 to 7 minutes.

3. Remove from heat and stir in cheddar, cream cheese, and butter. Cover to keep warm.

4. Bring a large skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium heat. Cook shrimp for 2 minutes. Flip and cook for 1 minute, or until cooked through. Add scallions, parsley, lemon juice, and garlic. Mix well.

5. Serve grits topped with shrimp and bacon.

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Nutritional Information: ½ of recipe: 388 calories, 12.5g total fat (6g sat fat), 857mg sodium, 34.5g carbs, 2.5g fiber, 1.5g sugars, 33g protein

