Hungry Girl: No-Cook Sesame Zucchini Noodles

Image zoom

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of thirteen books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

This recipe was made for lazy days! Just spiralize some zucchini, mix up a simple peanut sauce and let it chill. Bonus: Eat the whole bowl for under 150 calories.

Cold Sesame Zucchini Noodles

Serves 1

1 Tbsp. reduced-sodium/lite soy sauce

1 ½ tsp. plain rice vinegar

1 ½ tsp. powdered peanut butter

1 tsp. sesame oil

Half a packet natural no-calorie sweetener

¼ tsp. crushed garlic

⅛ tsp. ground ginger

10 oz. (about 1 large) zucchini

2 Tbsp. chopped scallions

1 tsp. sesame seeds

Optional topping: crushed red pepper

RELATED: Hungry Girl Puts a Healthy Spin On Chips ‘n’ Dip

1. In a small bowl, combine soy sauce, vinegar, powdered peanut butter, sesame oil, sweetener, garlic and ginger. Whisk with a fork until uniform.

2. Using a spiral vegetable slicer, cut zucchini into spaghetti-like noodles. (Or simply peel zucchini into super-thin strips, rotating the zucchini as you slice it.) Roughly chop for shorter noodles.

3. Place zucchini noodles in a medium bowl. Add sauce, and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate until chilled, at least 15 minutes.

4. Stir well, and top with scallions and sesame seeds.

RELATED VIDEO: Food for Cheese Lovers! Stuffed Zucchini

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Chill Time: 15 minutes

Entire recipe: 137 calories, 7.5g total fat (1g sat fat), 576mg sodium, 15g carbs, 4g fiber, 8.5g sugars, 7g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!