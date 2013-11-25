You might know him as an officer and a gentleman, but how about as the co-owner of a bed and breakfast? And the word on the street is that the must-have treats at Richard Gere's Bedford Post Inn are the famous Cinnamon Rolls.

I like that RG’s recipe takes a time-saving shortcut by calling for pre-made biscuit dough, but I’m going to save you time and fat grams. The trick: I use Pillsbury’s Reduced-Fat Crescent rolls, so it’s better for you than regular pastry dough.

Factor in my special cinnamon-sugar filling, and you’ve got a smart little pastry you can feel good about eating first thing in the morning. Or late at night. Or both!

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

HG’s Slimmed-Down Cinnamon Rolls

Serves 8

¼ cup brown sugar (not packed)

¼ cup granulated white sugar

1½ tsp. light whipped butter or light buttery spread, room temperature

1½ tsp. cinnamon

⅛ tsp. salt

1 package refrigerated reduced-fat crescent dough (seamless sheet)

1. Preheat oven to 350F. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray.

2. In a medium bowl, mix brown sugar, white sugar, butter, cinnamon and salt until uniform.

3. Unroll dough on a dry surface and roll or stretch into a large rectangle of even thickness.

4. Evenly distribute filling onto dough, leaving a 1-inch border on all sides. Tightly roll up dough into a log, pinching the long seam to seal.

5. Turn log so the seam side is down. Cut widthwise into 8 equally sized rolls and lay rolls on the baking sheet, swirl sides up.

6. Bake until golden brown, 12-15 minutes. (Don’t worry if the filling oozes out a bit!)

In 1 cinnamon roll: 135 calories, 4g fat, 270mg sodium, 23g carbs, 0.5g fiber, 13g sugars, 1.5g protein