Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of nine books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.



At any given location of The 40/40 Club, you can always count on two things: 1) the rush of knowing that the sports bar you’re in is owned by Jay Z, and 2) a plate of BBQ Pulled Turkey Sliders. The menu boasts, “This thing might be the best BBQ sandwich you ever eat.” That’s a dish worth re-creating!

To get a perfect portion of tender shredded turkey, I broke out a classic Hungry Girl technique: the foil pack! Mid-calorie barbecue sauce keeps things flavorful but light, and a 100-calorie sandwich bun brings fiber without excess calories. A few more flavor-packed ingredients complete this all-star swap. You might have 99 problems, but lunch ain’t one.

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

HG’s Best BBQ Turkey Sliders

Serves 1

1 3.5-oz. raw boneless skinless turkey breast cutlet

3 dill pickle chips

1 tsp. mustard

1 100-calorie flat sandwich bun

2 tbsp. barbecue sauce with 45 calories or less per 2-tbsp. serving

2 tbsp. chopped onion

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lay a large piece of heavy-duty foil on a baking sheet and spray with nonstick spray.

2. Place turkey breast in the center of the foil. Cover with another large piece of foil. Fold together and seal all four edges of the foil pieces, forming a well-sealed packet.

3. Bake for 20 minutes, or until turkey is cooked through.

4. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, toss pickle chips with mustard. Lightly toast bun halves, if you like.

5. Allow packet to cool for a few minutes, and then cut to release steam before opening it entirely. (Careful — steam will be hot.) Transfer turkey to a medium bowl.

6. Roughly shred turkey with two forks — one to hold the turkey in place and the other to scrape across and shred it. Add BBQ sauce, and toss to coat.

7. Place turkey mixture on the bottom bun half. Top with onions, mustard-pickle mixture, and remaining bun half. Cut sandwich into quarters for 4 sliders.

Nutritional information: 271 calories, 3.5g fat, 797mg sodium, 35g carbs, 5.5g fiber, 9g sugars, 29g protein