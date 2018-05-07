Hungry Girl Shares Her Go-To Sweet and Tangy Marinade

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

I love tilapia because it’s low in calories, high in protein, and budget friendly. But it can be pretty boring all on its own. You’ve gotta zazzle it up to bring on the flavor!

That’s where this recipes comes in. Just coat the fish with an easy DIY marinade, let it chill (while you chill at the same time), and then throw it all in a skillet. Maximum flavor, minimal work!

Barbecue Mango Tilapia

Serves 2

Hungry Girl

¼ cup canned tomato sauce

2 tbsp. (1 oz.) mango nectar

2 tbsp. ketchup

2 tsp. brown sugar (loosely packed)

2 tsp. cider vinegar

1 tsp. molasses

½ tsp. garlic powder

¼ cup diced tomatoes

¼ cup diced mango

Two 4.5-oz. fillets raw tilapia

1 tbsp. chopped cilantro

1. To make the marinade, combine the first seven ingredients in a medium bowl. Whisk thoroughly. Stir in diced tomatoes and mango.

2. Place fish and marinade in a container, and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

3. Bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium heat. Add fish and marinade. Once marinade begins to simmer, cover and cook for about 5 minutes, until the fish is cooked through.

4. Plate tilapia, and top with any excess marinade from the skillet. Top with cilantro.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Marinate time: 30 minutes

Nutritional Information: ½ of recipe: 197 calories, 2.5g total fat (0.5g sat fat), 500mg sodium, 18g carbs, 1g fiber, 15g sugars, 26.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!