Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of nine books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.



When it comes to seasonal treats, there’s a reason everyone clamors for all things pumpkin — it’s because they’re amazing! And while people can’t get enough of those pumpkin coffee drinks (you know the ones!), they also crave delicious baked goods to go along with those sweet sips. Who wouldn’t want to enjoy a chocolate whoopie pie filled with decadent pumpkin cream?

My recipe is too simple — it doesn’t even require baking! How do I do it? With a chocolatey Vitalicious VitaTop. Find VitaTops in the freezer aisle of select supermarkets, or snag ’em online.

Heads up: I like to freeze my whoopie pies, so the filling doesn’t ooze out when I bite into them. Feel free to skip that step and bite right in.

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

Hungry Girl’s Pumpkin-Cream Whoopie Pie

Makes 1 serving

1 Deep Chocolate VitaTop, partially thawed

2 tbsp. reduced-fat cream cheese, room temperature

2 tbsp. canned pure pumpkin

1 tsp. powdered sugar

¼ tsp. cinnamon

1. Carefully slice VitaTop in half lengthwise (like you would a hamburger bun), so that you are left with 2 thin round “slices.”

2. In a small bowl, combine all other ingredients. Stir until uniform.

3. Spread mixture onto one Vita slice and top with the other slice. Place on a plate and freeze until solid, about 1 hour.

Entire recipe: 193 calories, 7.5g fat, 272mg sodium, 33.5g carbs, 10.5g fiber, 15.5g sugars, 6.5g protein

