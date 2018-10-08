Hungry Girl Puts a Seasonal Twist on Enchiladas

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Pumpkin pie is a perennial favorite, but did you know that the big orange gourd is incredible in savory dishes?

In this recipe, creamy seasoned pumpkin filling tastes a lot like refried beans—perfect for a calorie-slashed meatless meal!

Grab a can of pure pumpkin (not pumpkin pie filling), and give this lightened-up swap a try.

Surprise, It’s Pumpkin! Enchiladas

Serves 2

⅓ cup chopped onion

⅔ cup canned pure pumpkin

1½ tbsp. taco sauce

1 tsp. taco seasoning mix

2 medium-large corn tortillas

¾ cup red enchilada sauce

¼ cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese

Optional seasonings: salt and black pepper

Optional toppings: light sour cream, chopped scallions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray an 8-inch by 8-inch baking pan with nonstick spray.

2. Bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Cook and stir onion until slightly browned, about 2 minutes.

3. Transfer onion to a medium bowl. Add pumpkin, taco sauce, and taco seasoning, and mix well.

4. Microwave tortillas for 15 seconds, or until warm.

5. Spread 2 tbsp. enchilada sauce onto the bottom half of each tortilla. Top with pumpkin mixture. Tightly wrap up each tortilla and place in the baking pan, seam side down.

6. Top with remaining 1/2 cup enchilada sauce. Bake until hot, 10 to 12 minutes.

7. Sprinkle with cheese and bake until melted, about 2 minutes.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Nutritional information: (1 enchilada): 197 calories, 5g total fat (2g sat fat), 774mg sodium, 30.5g carbs, 5.5g fiber, 6.5g sugars, 7.5g protein

