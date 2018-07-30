Hungry Girl Shares Her Recipe for Protein-Packed Peanut Butter and Banana French Toast

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

French toast is equal parts comforting and decadent, and reminds me of being a kid! These days, there are so many over-the-top restaurant versions crammed with calories, and that’s what inspired me to whip up today’s recipe.

Easy to make, full of protein and fiber—what’s not to love? Dig in!

Overstuffed PB & Banana French Toast

Serves 1

⅓ cup (about 3 large) egg whites or fat-free liquid egg substitute

1 ¼ tsp. vanilla extract

½ tsp. cinnamon

1 no-calorie sweetener packet

1 tbsp. light/reduced-fat cream cheese, room temperature

2 tsp. reduced-fat peanut butter, room temperature

2 slices light white bread

⅓ cup sliced banana

2 tsp. light whipped butter or light buttery spread

Optional topping: sugar-free or light pancake syrup

1. In a wide bowl, mix egg, 1 tsp. vanilla extract, ¼ tsp. cinnamon, and half of the sweetener.

2. In a small bowl, thoroughly mix cream cheese and peanut butter with remaining ¼ tsp. vanilla extract, ¼ tsp. cinnamon, and the other half of the sweetener. Gently spread mixture onto one slice of bread. Top with banana and the other bread slice. Lightly press to seal.

3. Bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Add butter, and let it coat the bottom. Meanwhile, coat sandwich on all sides with egg mixture.

4. Cook sandwich until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Nutritional Information: 332 calories, 11.5g total fat (3.5g sat fat), 524mg sodium, 38.5g carbs, 7.5g fiber, 10.5g sugars, 18.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!