Hungry Girl: Meet Your New Favorite Meatless Sandwich

Have you ever ordered a portabello mushroom sandwich at a restaurant? If you have, you probably noticed that it was incredibly delicious, but soaked with oil and smothered with heavy toppings.

Not my spin! It’s perfect for meatless Monday or any day of the week.

Ring-My-Bella Mushroom Sandwich

Serves 1

1 large portabello mushroom cap (stem removed)

1 thick slice red onion (rings intact)

1 tsp. olive oil

⅛ tsp. salt

2 dashes ground thyme

1 stick light string cheese

1 light English muffin

1 tsp. light whipped butter or light buttery spread, room temperature

2 dashes garlic powder

1 tbsp. light mayonnaise

Dash cayenne pepper

½ cup shredded lettuce

1 large slice tomato

1. Coat mushroom and onion with oil, and sprinkle with salt and thyme. Bring a grill pan (or large skillet) sprayed with nonstick spray to medium-high heat. Add onion and mushroom, side by side, with the mushroom’s rounded side down. Cook for 5 minutes.

2. Flip mushroom and onion. Pull string cheese into pieces, and place over the mushroom. Cook for 5 more minutes, or until veggies are soft.

3. Plate mushroom and onion. Split English muffin in half, spread with butter, and sprinkle with garlic powder. Place muffin halves in the pan, still over medium-high heat, buttered sides down. Cook until warm and toasty, 1 to 2 minutes.

4. Spread the bottom muffin half with mayo, and sprinkle with cayenne. Top with lettuce, onion, tomato, mushroom, and the top half of the English muffin.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Nutritional Information: 312 calories, 14g total fat (3g sat fat), 805mg sodium, 38.5g carbs, 9.5g fiber, 6g sugars, 15.5g protein

