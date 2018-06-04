Hungry Girl: Satisfy Your Pizza Craving with This Cheesy High-Fiber Wrap

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

I’m a huge fan of pizza and anything that tastes like pizza! Most pies, however, are far from healthy. So when I want saucy pizza goodness, I whip up this easy, cheesy wrap!

P.S. Turkey pepperoni is so good, I snack on it straight!

Pepperoni Pizza Wrap

Serves 1

1 large high-fiber flour tortilla with 110 calories or less

2 tbsp. canned crushed tomatoes

Dash Italian seasoning

Dash garlic powder

Dash onion powder

¼ cup chopped spinach

¼ cup canned stewed tomatoes, roughly chopped, patted dry

1 tsp. grated Parmesan cheese

6 pieces turkey pepperoni, chopped

3 tbsp. shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese

Hungry Girl

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray.

2. Microwave tortilla for 10 seconds, or until warm and pliable.

3. Spread crushed tomatoes onto the center of the tortilla, and sprinkle with seasonings.

4. Top with spinach, stewed tomatoes, Parm, chopped turkey pepperoni, and mozzarella.

5. Wrap tortilla up like a burrito, folding the sides in first, and then rolling it up from the bottom.

6. Place wrap on the baking sheet, seam side down.

7. Bake until hot on the inside and crispy on the outside, about 10 minutes.

Nutritional Information: 242 calories, 8.5g total fat (4g sat fat), 930mg sodium, 31.5g carbs, 7.5g fiber, 5g sugars, 16.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes