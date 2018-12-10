Hungry Girl: Slash the Calories and Sugar in Your Peppermint Mocha with My Easy Recipe

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

I love a nice mug of mocha on a cold winter day but most coffee shops make them with way too much sugar. Need proof? Even without whipped cream, a tall Peppermint Mocha at Starbucks clocks in at 280 calories and 40 grams of sugar!

So I take matters into my own hands. And by “matters,” I mean smarter ingredients. See below for my slimmed-down recipe.

Hint-of-Mint Mocha

Serves 1

1½ tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tsp. coffee granules

1 tsp. mini semi-sweet chocolate chips

2 packets no-calorie sweetener (like Truvia)

½ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

2 drops peppermint extract

1. In a microwave-safe mug or glass, combine cocoa powder, coffee granules, chocolate chips, and sweetener.

2. Add ¼ cup very hot water, and stir until mostly dissolved and uniform.

3. Add milk, extract, and another ¼ cup hot water. Mix well.

4. Microwave until hot, about 45 seconds.

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 5 minutes or less

Nutritional Information: 77 calories, 4g total fat (1.5g sat fat), 90mg sodium, 10.5g carbs, 3g fiber, 2.5g sugars, 2.5g protein