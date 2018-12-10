Hungry Girl: Slash the Calories and Sugar in Your Peppermint Mocha with My Easy Recipe

Lisa Lillien
December 10, 2018 03:00 PM

I love a nice mug of mocha on a cold winter day but most coffee shops make them with way too much sugar. Need proof? Even without whipped cream, a tall Peppermint Mocha at Starbucks clocks in at 280 calories and 40 grams of sugar!

So I take matters into my own hands. And by “matters,” I mean smarter ingredients. See below for my slimmed-down recipe.

Hint-of-Mint Mocha
Serves 1

1½ tbsp. unsweetened cocoa powder
2 tsp. coffee granules
1 tsp. mini semi-sweet chocolate chips
2 packets no-calorie sweetener (like Truvia)
½ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk
2 drops peppermint extract

1. In a microwave-safe mug or glass, combine cocoa powder, coffee granules, chocolate chips, and sweetener.

2. Add ¼ cup very hot water, and stir until mostly dissolved and uniform.

3. Add milk, extract, and another ¼ cup hot water. Mix well.

4. Microwave until hot, about 45 seconds.

Prep Time: 5 minutes
Cook Time: 5 minutes or less

Nutritional Information: 77 calories, 4g total fat (1.5g sat fat), 90mg sodium, 10.5g carbs, 3g fiber, 2.5g sugars, 2.5g protein

