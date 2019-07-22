Hungry Girl: The Easy Chicken Dinner You'll Make on the Regular

Image zoom

I love simple, go-to recipes that I can whip up with just a few everyday ingredients. This breaded chicken is crunchy, flavorful and so versatile. Enjoy it as a center-plate entrée or slice and serve over a salad!

Parm-Crusted Chicken

Serves 2

¼ cup whole-wheat panko breadcrumbs

½ tsp. Italian seasoning

¼ tsp. garlic powder

⅛ tsp. each salt and black pepper

2 Tbsp. + 2 tsp. grated Parmesan cheese

Two 5-oz. raw boneless skinless chicken breast cutlets, pounded to ¼-inch thickness

¼ cup (about 2 large) egg whites or fat-free liquid egg substitute

1. In a wide bowl, combine breadcrumbs, seasonings and 2 Tbsp. Parm. Mix well.

2. Place chicken in another wide bowl. Top with egg whites/substitute, and flip to coat. One at a time, shake chicken cutlets to remove excess egg, and coat with breadcrumb mixture.

3. Bring a large skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium heat. Cook chicken for about 4 minutes per side, until cooked through.

4. Serve topped with remaining 2 tsp. Parm.

HG Alternative: No whole-wheat panko? No problem. Just use traditional panko breadcrumbs, which have slightly less fiber.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Nutritional Information: ½ of recipe (1 cutlet): 261 calories, 7.5g total fat (2.5g sat fat), 435mg sodium, 7g carbs, 1g fiber, 1g sugars, 39g protein

