Hungry Girl: Upgrade Your Breakfast with This Protein-Packed Recipe

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

I love making overnight oats before I go to sleep because they’re delicious and I get to sleep a little later since breakfast is ready when I wake up! If you enjoy large portions like I do, you’ll love this variation on the overnight oats trend. In the morning, just layer it up with fresh fruit and yogurt for a super-sized breakfast with a protein boost!

Overnight Oats Power Parfait

Serves 1

Hungry Girl

¼ cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk

2 tbsp. vanilla protein powder with about 100 calories per ounce

½ cup old-fashioned oats

1 packet natural no-calorie sweetener

⅛ tsp. cinnamon

1 drop vanilla extract

Dash salt

⅓ cup fat-free vanilla Greek yogurt

½ cup sliced strawberries

¼ oz. (about 1 tbsp.) sliced almonds or chopped pistachios

1. In a medium bowl, combine almond milk, protein powder, oats, sweetener, cinnamon, vanilla extract, and salt. Mix well.

2. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours, until oats are soft and have absorbed most of the liquid.

3. Stir oatmeal. In a mid-sized glass, layer half of each ingredient: oatmeal, yogurt, and strawberries.

4. Repeat layering with remaining oatmeal, yogurt, and strawberries. Top with nuts.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Chill Time: 8 hours

Nutritional Information: Entire recipe: 324 calories, 8g total fat (1g sat fat), 252mg sodium, 45g carbs, 7g fiber, 12.5g sugars, 21g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!