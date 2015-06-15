Eat Like Oprah! Hungry Girl Lightens Up One of O's Favorite Dishes: Chicken Pot Pie

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of ten best-selling books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.



There’s a reason that an endorsement from Oprah is basically a golden ticket. She’s kind of the ultimate role model, and who doesn’t wanna live like O? The big boss at Harpo is known for promoting better living, but everybody has their comfort-food weaknesses. And one of Oprah’s favorite foods is chicken pot pie. As it should be — the creamy, savory, pastry-topped dish is too good to just ignore. But regular chicken pot pie recipes can get way out of hand in terms of calories and fat. Well, I’ve got a great recipe for minis that are portion controlled and lightened up. This recipe serves six, so best dial up some gal pals…

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

Hungry Girl’s Mini Chicken Pot Pies

Makes 6 servings

3 cups frozen petite mixed vegetables

12 oz. raw boneless skinless chicken breast cutlets, pounded to 1/2-inch thickness

½ tsp. salt-free seasoning mix (like the kinds by Mrs. Dash)

2 10.75-oz. cans 98% fat-free cream of mushroom condensed soup

1 tsp. chopped garlic

1 package refrigerated Pillsbury Crescent Recipe Creations Seamless Dough Sheet (or HG Alternative)

1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Spray six 8-oz. ramekins (each about 3 ½” in diameter) with nonstick spray, and place on a large baking sheet.

2. Place vegetables in a large microwave-safe bowl. Cover and microwave for 3 minutes, or until veggies are warm.

3. Meanwhile, bring a large skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium heat. Cook chicken for about 5 minutes per side, until cooked through.

4. Roughly chop chicken, and add to the large bowl. Sprinkle with seasoning mix.

5. Add soup and garlic, and gently mix. Evenly distribute mixture among ramekins.

6. Roll out dough into a large rectangle of even thickness, about 12″ x 8″. Evenly cut dough into 6 squares, each about 4″ x 4″.

7. Lay a piece of dough over each ramekin, press along the outside edges, and cut a slit to let steam escape.

8. Bake until dough is firm and golden brown and filling is hot, about 14 minutes.

HG Alternative: If you can’t find the Recipe Creations dough, go for Pillsbury 90 Calorie Reduced Fat Crescent roll dough. (The products are nearly identical.) Then firmly pinch/seal up the perforations for a seamless sheet.

Nutritional information: ⅙th of recipe (1 pie): 281 calories, 8.5g fat, 930mg sodium, 30.5g carbs, 2.5g fiber, 6g sugars, 17.5g protein