Hungry Girl's Egg Scramble Is the Easiest Breakfast Dish You'll Ever Make

A good egg-based breakfast makes a satisfying start to your day… but who’s got time to cook an omelet and scrub a pan? Not me.

But what I do have time for is an egg mug made in the microwave. So easy!

All it takes is four ingredients, some nonstick spray, and a big microwave-safe mug. (The mixture will puff up as it cooks, so give it some extra space!)

The HG Special Egg Mug

Serves 1

½ cup (about 4) egg whites or fat-free liquid egg substitute

1 oz. (about 2 thin slices) turkey breast, roughly chopped

1 tbsp. light/reduced-fat cream cheese

1 tsp. dried minced onion

1. In a large microwave-safe mug sprayed with nonstick spray, microwave egg for 1 minute.

2. Stir in remaining ingredients. Microwave for 1 minute, or until set.

3. Stir well.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes or less

Nutritional Information: 134 calories, 3.5g total fat (2g sat fat), 568mg sodium, 4.5g carbs, <0.5g fiber, 2g sugars, 19g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!