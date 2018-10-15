Hungry Girl's Egg Scramble Is the Easiest Breakfast Dish You'll Ever Make

Lisa Lillien
October 15, 2018 06:30 PM

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

A good egg-based breakfast makes a satisfying start to your day… but who’s got time to cook an omelet and scrub a pan? Not me.

But what I do have time for is an egg mug made in the microwave. So easy!

All it takes is four ingredients, some nonstick spray, and a big microwave-safe mug. (The mixture will puff up as it cooks, so give it some extra space!)

The HG Special Egg Mug
Serves 1

½ cup (about 4) egg whites or fat-free liquid egg substitute
1 oz. (about 2 thin slices) turkey breast, roughly chopped
1 tbsp. light/reduced-fat cream cheese
1 tsp. dried minced onion

1. In a large microwave-safe mug sprayed with nonstick spray, microwave egg for 1 minute.

2. Stir in remaining ingredients. Microwave for 1 minute, or until set.

3. Stir well.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 5 minutes or less

Nutritional Information: 134 calories, 3.5g total fat (2g sat fat), 568mg sodium, 4.5g carbs, <0.5g fiber, 2g sugars, 19g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

