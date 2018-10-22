Hungry Girl's Salmon Salad Is a Healthy Twist on Bagels and Lox

Lisa Lillien
October 22, 2018 03:15 PM

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

I love those big bagel platters loaded with smoked salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion, and capers. But I can definitely do without the excess calories.

That’s why I came up with this no-cook spin on tuna salad, featuring salmon and all the fixings!

Scoopy Salmon Salad 
Serves 2

2 tbsp. Dijonnaise (or creamy mild Dijon mustard)
1 tbsp. reduced-fat/light cream cheese, room temperature
2 tsp. lemon juice
6 oz. canned or pouched boneless skinless pink salmon, drained and flaked
½ cup quartered cherry or grape tomatoes
½ cup chopped cucumber
¼ cup chopped red onion
1½ tsp. capers, drained
Optional seasonings: salt and black pepper

1. In a large bowl, combine Dijonnaise, cream cheese, and lemon juice. Mix until smooth and uniform.

2. Add salmon, and stir to coat.

3. Add remaining ingredients, and mix well.

Prep: 10 minutes

Nutritional Information: (about 1 cup): 147 calories, 4g total fat (1.5g sat fat), 568mg sodium, 7g carbs, 1g fiber, 2.5g sugars, 18.5g protein

Hungry Girl tip: Sprinkle with everything bagel seasoning for the ultimate flavor finish!

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

