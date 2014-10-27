Image zoom

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of nine books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.



I love when people take two amazing foods and create a glorious hybrid. The cronut? Genius! But a lot of the time, these items come with a hefty calorie count. Check out a few of my favorite mash-ups. Guilt-free!

Chickizza a.k.a. Pizza-fied Chicken

Why have boring carby crust beneath your pizza toppers when you can have protein-packed chicken instead? Just season a skinless chicken breast cutlet (pounded to ½-inch thickness) with garlic powder, onion powder, salt, and black pepper. Cook in a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray, alongside some diced mushrooms and onion. Top chicken with pizza sauce, shredded part-skim mozzarella, chopped turkey pepperoni, and the cooked veggies. Cook until cheese melts, and sprinkle with grated Parmesan. YUM!

Cone-olli a.k.a. Cannoli in an Ice Cream Cone

Standard cannoli? Around 400 calories and 20 grams of fat. Hungry Girl’s version? 150 calories and 5 grams of fat! Just mix ¼ cup light ricotta cheese with a no-calorie sweetener packet and 1/8 teaspoon vanilla extract. Stir in 1 teaspoon mini chocolate chips, and spoon the mixture into a sugar cone (the pointy-bottomed kind). Top with another ½ teaspoon of mini chocolate chips, and enjoy!

Waff-cos a.k.a. Waffle Tacos

Tacos made from waffles are definitely trendy, but did you know you can DIY, sans guilt? Just thaw a low-fat frozen waffle (look for those with around 80 calories each), and flatten it with a rolling pin. Drape over the side of a loaf pan, so it resembles an upside-down taco. Bake at 425 degrees Fahrenheit until crispy and firm, about 10 minutes. Let it cool for another 10 minutes, and then stuff it with anything you like — bacon and scrambled eggs, extra-lean ground beef and salsa, light ice cream and chocolate chips. Get crazy!

Wingballs a.k.a. Buffalo-Wing-Flavored Meatballs

Hot wings and meatballs are both iconic appetizers. Why not combine ’em? Just mix 1 pound raw lean ground turkey, 1 cup shredded and finely chopped carrots, ½ cup finely chopped onion, 1/3 cup Frank’s RedHot sauce, and 2 tablespoons egg whites or fat-free liquid egg substitute. Season with garlic powder and black pepper. Form 24 meatballs, and bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit; flip meatballs, and bake for another 5 minutes. Serve with light ranch dip (mix ½ cup fat-free plain Greek yogurt with 2 ¼ teaspoons ranch dressing seasoning mix). Three meatballs with 1 tablespoon of dip have just 103 calories and 4 grams of fat! So good!

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

