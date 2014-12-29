Hungry Girl: Go Guilt-Free on New Year's Eve with a Skinny Sangria Cocktail

Image zoom

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of nine books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.



Are you one those folks who’s planning to embrace healthier eating in the new year? What if I told you that you could start the evening before—with a cocktail?

New Year’s Eve is one of the biggest party nights of the year, so of course you’ll want something festive to sip. But rather than slugging super-sugary cocktails or carb-heavy beer all night, try my guilt-free sangria: Not only is the color of this party-ready punch remarkable, the nutritional profile is as well (since most of the flavor comes from fresh fruit). Sounds like cause for a toast.

Hungry Girl’s New Year’s Sangria

Makes 8 servings

2 cups light orange juice (such as Trop50)

1 cup halved strawberries

1 cup raspberries

1 cup blackberries

One 750-ml bottle sparkling wine, chilled

1 cup club soda, chilled

1. Pour orange juice into a large pitcher or serving bowl. Add all the fruit and stir. Cover and refrigerate for at least 5 hours.

2. Just before serving, add sparkling wine and club soda.

Nutritional information: One cup of sangria contains 96 calories, less than 0.5g fat, 11mg sodium, 9.5g carbs, 2.5g fiber, 5g sugars, and 1g protein