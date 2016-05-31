Hungry Girl: My 150-Calorie Cocktails Are the Perfect Summer Sippers

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Summer is the time to cut loose and have a great time. Nobody wants to stress about their diet at the bar, but you also don’t want to slurp down hundreds of sugary calories with your good-time drinks. Not to worry, I’ve got a few easy cocktail orders most places can put together without any eye-rolling from the bartender. The best part? Each one has less than 150 calories!

RELATED: Hungry Girl: The New, Diet-Friendly Fast Food Items You Need To Know About

*Heads up: Whatever you do, don’t mistake club soda for tonic water; club soda is calorie-free, but tonic water has around 90 calories per cup.

Blueberry Vodka + Club Soda + Orange Wedge

If the idea of a plain vodka-soda bums you out, explore the selection of fruit-flavored vodkas. They’ve got that extra yumminess without the extra calories. I love blueberry vodka, but try whatever sounds good to you. And a hearty squeeze of citrus will make it even more refreshing. Only around 110 calories in this one.

WATCH THIS: Celebs Reveal: My Best Hangover Cure

Coconut Rum + Club Soda + Splash of Pineapple Juice

The too-sugary tropical cocktails on the menu often contain hundreds and hundreds of calories. I know, it’s summer and you want a beachy drink and you can totally have one! This combo is sweet and delicious, but keeps the calorie total under control (about 120 a pop).

RELATED: Hungry Girl: Cook Once and Eat for the Whole Week with This Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Tequila + Club Soda + Cherries + Splash of Orange Juice

Think of it as a tequila sunrise’s fizzy sister. A standard tequila sunrise contains grenadine, which is loaded with sugar. A couple of cherries are a much smarter way to go. And a simple splash of that OJ is all you need. This one’s a steal for around 140 calories. Cheers!

‘Til next time… Chew (and sip!) the right thing!