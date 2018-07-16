Hungry Girl Shows How to Update Your Chicken Taco Recipe with Crunchy Wonton Wrappers

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

I’m here today to talk to you about one of my favorite ingredients that is woefully underrated: wonton wrappers. You might think you have no use for them if you’re not planning to make Asian dumplings, but you’d be wrong. They’re perfect for making crunchy little taco shells! Pro tip: Multiply the recipe, and make it for your next party.

Sassy Wonton Tacos

Serves 4

Hungry Girl

8 wonton wrappers (stocked near the refrigerated tofu)

4 oz. cooked and shredded skinless chicken breast

2 tbsp. barbecue sauce with about 45 calories per 2 tbsp. serving

¾ cup bagged coleslaw mix

2 tbsp. light sesame ginger dressing

2 tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

2. Spray the inside and outside of a baking pan with nonstick spray. Evenly drape wonton wrappers over the sides, forming triangle-shaped “shells.” (Use two pans, if needed, to keep wontons from overlapping.)

3. Bake until just crispy enough to hold their shape, about 4 minutes.

4. In a medium bowl, coat chicken with barbecue sauce.

5. In a microwave-safe bowl, mix coleslaw mix, dressing, and cilantro. Microwave for 45 seconds, or until slightly softened.

6. Remove wonton shells, and evenly fill with barbecue chicken and coleslaw mixture. Gently lay them inside the baking pan(s).

7. Spray with nonstick spray. Bake until warm and crisp, about 5 minutes.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Nutritional Information: (2 tacos): 96 calories, 1g total fat (<0.5g sat fat), 302mg sodium, 12.5g carbs, 0.5g fiber, 4g sugars, 8.5g protein

‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!