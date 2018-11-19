Hungry Girl's Meatless Tostadas Are Perfect for Busy Weeknights

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Whether you’re trying to cut down on red meat or just love speedy and delicious meals, I’ve got you covered with this brand new recipe. The key ingredient is meatless ground beef crumbles! Find them in the freezer section of the supermarket, near the veggie burgers.

Meatless Mexican Tostada

Serves 1

1 medium-large corn tortilla

1/2 cup frozen ground beef meatless crumbles

1/4 tsp. taco seasoning (optional)

1/4 cup refried beans

1/2 cup shredded lettuce

1/4 cup chopped tomato

3 Tbsp. reduced-fat shredded Mexican blend cheese

Optional toppings: salsa, light sour cream, black olives

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with nonstick spray.

2. Place tortilla on the sheet, and spray with nonstick spray. Bake for 5 minutes.

3. Meanwhile, bring a skillet sprayed with nonstick spray to medium heat. Add meatless crumbles and taco seasoning. (If using pre-seasoned crumbles, omit the seasoning.) Cook and stir until hot, about 3 minutes.

4. Carefully flip tortilla, and bake until crispy, 3 – 5 minutes.

5. Evenly top with beans, lettuce, tomato, seasoned crumbles, and cheese.

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 10 minutes

Nutritional Information: (Entire recipe): 276 calories, 7.5g total fat (2.5g sat fat), 643mg sodium, 34g carbs, 9g fiber, 3.5g sugars, 21.5g protein

