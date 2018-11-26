Hungry Girl's 30-Minute Meatless Chili Mac Is the Dinner You Need for Cold Winter Nights

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of twelve books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

Craving some serious comfort food?

Chili with pasta is where it’s at! Add cheese, and you’ve got a dish worthy of applause.

This recipe has a healthy spin and a meatless angle. It’s “yum” for everyone!

Chili Mac Surprise

Serves 4

One 14.5-oz. can stewed tomatoes (not drained)

1 cup canned red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup ground-beef-style meatless crumbles

1 cup chopped onion

1 cup chopped bell pepper

1 cup chopped portabella mushrooms

⅓ cup tomato paste

1 tsp. chopped garlic

1 tsp. chili powder, or more to taste

¼ tsp. ground cumin, or more to taste

5 oz. (about 1⅓ cups) uncooked high-fiber elbow macaroni

¼ cup shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese

Optional seasoning: cayenne pepper

1. Bring a medium-large pot of water to a boil.

2. Meanwhile, in a large pot, combine tomatoes, beans, meatless crumbles, veggies, tomato paste, garlic, and seasonings. Thoroughly stir. Set heat to medium-high. Once bubbling, reduce heat to medium-low. Cover and cook until veggies are tender, about 15 minutes, uncovering occasionally to stir.

3. Once water is boiling, prepare macaroni according to package instructions.

4. Drain cooked macaroni, and stir into chili. Add additional seasonings to taste.

5. Serve topped with cheese.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Nutritional Information: (about 1⅔ cups) 311 calories, 3.5g total fat (1g sat fat), 533mg sodium, 57g carbs, 12g fiber, 13g sugars, 18.5g protein

