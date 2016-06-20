Hungry Girl: My Low-Cal Mango Colada Will Be Your Go-To Summer Sipper

Lisa Lillien is the author of the popular Hungry Girl website and email newsletter, featuring smart, funny advice on guilt-free eating. She is also the author of eleven books, six of which debuted at number one on the New York Times Best Sellers list. Read her PEOPLE.com blog every Monday for slimmed-down celebrity recipes and more.

It’s finally summer, so why wouldn’t you want to indulge in a huge frosty cocktail to celebrate? Here’s why: A standard restaurant piña colada has around 600 calories. YIKES!

If you’re out and about, stick with one of these smart cocktail orders. But back on your own turf, blend up this fun twist on the classic piña colada.

Summer’s looking sweeter already! ‘Til next time… Chew the right thing!

Mango Colada

Makes 1

3 tbsp. vanilla protein powder with about 100 calories per serving

¾ cup frozen mango chunks (no sugar added), slightly thawed

1 ½ oz. white rum

⅛ tsp. coconut extract

1 cup crushed ice (about 8 ice cubes)

Place all ingredients in a blender. Add 1/2 cup water, and blend at high speed until smooth, stopping and stirring if needed.